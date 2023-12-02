Black Bears take down River Sharks 6-4 on Teddy Bear Toss Night

By Jacob Russo
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 11:08 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WBNG) - The Binghamton Black Bears scored three times in the third period to get their 10th regulation win of the season, 6-4 over the Elmira River Sharks.

It was Teddy Bear Toss Night at the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena, meaning that after the first goal of the game, Binghamton fans threw thousands of stuffed animals on the ice, which were then donated to charity. Connor Smith scored that first goal at 14:47 in the first period.

Check out the highlights from the Black Bears’ win in the video above!

