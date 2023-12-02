The Discovery Center holds grand opening for ‘The Gingerbread Village” holiday exhibit

By Luke Meade
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 11:06 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- On Friday, December 1st, the Discovery Center of the Southern Tier held a grand opening for their new Christmas display named “The Gingerbread Village”.

Kids and their families were able to get a look at a winter wonderland filled with inter active exhibits, along with gingerbread houses and gingerbread men statues that were donated from local organizations like the Binghamton Rumble Ponies and Broome-Tioga BOCES.

12 News spoke with Brenda Myers with the Discovery Center about the community effort and theme behind the display.

”We have over thirty gingerbreads that were donated by people in the community, and the theme is ‘our town’ so each one of them represents something very special about our community.” said Brenda Myers.

From around 10 a.m. to Noon tomorrow morning, Santa Claus will be at the Discovery Center for children and their families to meet and get their picture taken.

