Tioga wins third-straight football state championship with 63-14 victory over Stillwater

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WBNG) - The Tioga Tigers are just the second team in Class D history to win back-to-back-to-back state championships in football after a dominant offensive showing against Stillwater to win the Class D state title. Tioga ran for 428 yards and passed for 98 more, cruising past the Section 2 champions 63-14.

Tioga scored six touchdowns in the first half and never looked back, allowing two touchdowns late in garbage time when the game was well over. The Tigers were led by Drew Macumber, who scored four touchdowns on the ground, and Caden Bellis, who passed for three more, each to a different receiver.

