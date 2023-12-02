Tracking some wet weather for Sunday

Tonight: Cloudy. Showers late. Low: 39-45.

Sunday: Cloudy with rain. Heavy at times. Chance of rain 90%. High: 43-51.

Sunday Night: Cloudy with scattered showers. Low: 35-40.

(WBNG)

Monday: Cloudy with isolated showers. Chance of rain 30%. High: 42. Low: 30.

Tuesday: Cloudy. High: 36. Low: 28.

Wednesday: Remaining cloudy. High: 35. Low: 24.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of some flakes. Chance of snow 20%. High: 34. Low: 29.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Slightly milder. High: 42. Low: 35.

Saturday: Cloudy with some breaks of sun. High: 44. Low: 34.

Forecast Discussion:

Cloudy skies will remain throughout the night, which will allow temperatures to only fall into the low-40s.

A few waves of low-pressure will push through during Sunday, leading to steady rain, with rainfall being heavy at times. Totals by Monday morning will be between .5″-1″, with localized spots seeing upwards of 1.5″. Temperatures will be very mild, with highs once again approaching 50. Showers will become more scattered in nature Sunday night, with temperatures falling into the mid-30.

Monday will be mainly dry, but a few lingering rain, and maybe snow showers will develop. Highs will be in the low-40s. More seasonable air arrives for Tuesday through Thursday, with highs in the mid-30s under cloudy skies. Thursday is the only day that presents even a slight risk of snow showers, but even then, it will be very isolated in nature.

Friday and Saturday will once again see temperatures warm-up, with highs for both days in the low-to-mid 40s. Both days will feature cloudy skies, but it will remain dry.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.