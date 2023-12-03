11 residents displaced after structure fire in Stamford

STAMFORD, NY (WBNG) -- A structured fire started Friday night in two apartment buildings.

On Dec. 1 at around 6 p.m., firefighters were contacted for a fire that erupted at 64 Main Street and 60 Main Street in the Village of Stamford. The cause of the flames is still under investigation but the structure fire was extinguished later that night. The Red Cross was on the scene to help tenants find a place to stay Stamford

Fire Chief Don Vanetten said people on social media are reaching out to show support for the community.

“64 Main Street had five occupied apartments and the building is deemed a total loss at this time,” said Vanetten. “We’re trying to find residences for these people to stay.”

11 families are currently displaced and two businesses, Windstar Realty and Halfacre Restaurant have been impacted.

The firefighters continued to take care of all of the hotspots between the two buildings Saturday.

The Village Hall located at 84 Main St. Stamford, will be open Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. as a drop-off location for donations for each person who lost their home in the fire. They will also accept donations Monday through Friday 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

