11 residents displaced after structure fire in Stamford

Two apartment buildings and two businesses were impacted as a result
By Jailah Pettis
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 9:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAMFORD, NY (WBNG) -- A structured fire started Friday night in two apartment buildings.

On Dec. 1 at around 6 p.m., firefighters were contacted for a fire that erupted at 64 Main Street and 60 Main Street in the Village of Stamford. The cause of the flames is still under investigation but the structure fire was extinguished later that night. The Red Cross was on the scene to help tenants find a place to stay Stamford

Fire Chief Don Vanetten said people on social media are reaching out to show support for the community.

“64 Main Street had five occupied apartments and the building is deemed a total loss at this time,” said Vanetten. “We’re trying to find residences for these people to stay.”

11 families are currently displaced and two businesses, Windstar Realty and Halfacre Restaurant have been impacted.

The firefighters continued to take care of all of the hotspots between the two buildings Saturday.

The Village Hall located at 84 Main St. Stamford, will be open Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. as a drop-off location for donations for each person who lost their home in the fire. They will also accept donations Monday through Friday 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence in Binghamton.
Heavy police presence shuts down road in Broome County
A family is demanding answers after a 5-year-old girl was left alone on a school bus for hours...
5-year-old left alone on school bus for hours, father says
-
Binghamton University set to establish “Battle for the Interstate” rivalry with Le Moyne
A Virginia Tech professor believes the redistricting has led to more competitive elections
Broome County legislative district map thrown out
Southern Tier AIDS Program recognizes ‘World AIDS Day’

Latest News

11 residents displaced after structure fire in Stamford
Endicott hosts 84th annual Holiday Parade
2023 State Champions - Waverly
Waverly Wolverines take home program’s first-ever football state championship with 46-26 win over Fonda-Fultonville
2023 State Champions - Tioga
Tioga wins third-straight football state championship with 63-14 victory over Stillwater