Endicott hosts 84th annual Holiday Parade

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- Endicott hosted its 84th annual Holiday Parade to get the community in the Holiday spirit on Saturday.

Floats, Santa, emergency vehicles, band and community organizations flooded the street of Washington Avenue. Spectators from all over gathered on the sides to see the floats and collect candy.

Dick Testa was selected as the 2023 Parade Grand Marshall.

People even had a chance to follow Santa to the Endicott Fire Station after the parade and fireworks followed at Sertoma Field.

