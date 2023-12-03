Showers linger into start of workweek

Tonight: Cloudy. Scattered showers. Early rumbles of thunder. Chance of rain 60%. Low: 37-43.

Monday: Cloudy with isolated rain and snow showers. Chance of rain 30%. High: 37-44.

Monday Night: Cloudy. A few flakes. Low: 27-34.

Tuesday: Cloudy. High: 36. Low: 28.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. A few flakes. High: 34. Low: 24.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of some flakes. Chance of snow 20%. High: 35. Low: 30.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Slightly milder. High: 42. Low: 37.

Saturday: Cloudy with scattered showers. Chance of rain 40%. High: 46. Low: 40.

Sunday: Cloudy and mild. Isolated showers. Chance of rain 30%. High: 47. Low: 37.

Forecast Discussion:

Scattered showers will continue off and on during the night, with a few rumbles of thunder possible early on during the evening. Lows will be mild for this time of the year, with lows in the upper 30s.

Monday will see lingering wrap-around moisture thanks to an area of low pressure. Temperatures in the upper atmosphere will be cold enough that we could see some light snow mix in with any remaining rain. Highs will hold steady in the upper 30s and low 40s. Some nighttime snow flurries can’t be ruled out overnight, but accumulations are not expected. Lows will be nearing 30.

Tuesday through Wednesday will see highs in the mid-30s under cloudy skies. There could be a few flakes each day, although most of these three days will remain dry. A warm front will start to lift across the region Thursday night, and that will allow for slightly above-average temperatures for Friday, with highs in the low-40s.

Very mild air arrives for the weekend, but that also comes with a few rain showers. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will approach the upper 40s.

