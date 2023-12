(WBNG) - The Syracuse Orange football team is set to play in the Boca Raton Bowl in Boca Raton, Fla against South Florida on December 21.

The Orange earned bowl eligibility after a win over Wake Forest on November 25. This is the first time the Orange will play in back-to-back bowl games since 2012 and 2013.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.