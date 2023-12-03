Waverly Wolverines take home program’s first-ever football state championship with 46-26 win over Fonda-Fultonville

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WBNG) - The Waverly Wolverines are Class C state champions for the first time ever, after riding their explosive offense to a 46-point performance to win it all.

Senior quarterback Joey Tomasso ended his high school career with a bang, scoring six total touchdowns, four through the air and two with his feet. Three of those touchdowns went to junior wideout Xavier Watson, who put up 161 yards receiving.

The Waverly defense sacked the F-F quarterback three times, and forced two turnovers to keep their team out in front in the 46-26 win.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.