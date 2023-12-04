6-planet solar system found in Milky Way galaxy with all planets in sync

A 6-planet solar system was found in the galaxy.
A 6-planet solar system was found in the galaxy.(THIBAUT ROGER/NCCR PLANETS)
By CNN newsource staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 9:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Astronomers have discovered a rare family of six planets about 100 light years from Earth.

The exo-planets are larger than the Earth but smaller than Neptune.

The planets are in a little-understood class called sub-Neptunes, commonly found orbiting sun-like stars in the Milky Way.

What makes this one so rare is that this planetary system is in resonance, meaning that it orbits the sun in a celestial dance where all six planets align every few orbits.

Even rarer, little has changed since the system formed more than one billion years ago.

This revelation could shed light on the evolution of planets and the origin of prevalent sub-Neptunes in our galaxy.

The findings were published Wednesday in the journal Nature.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence in Binghamton.
Heavy police presence shuts down road in Broome County
Police confirmed four people were killed in a stabbing in New York and two officers sustained...
Man kills 4 relatives in knife rampage, injures 2 officers before he’s fatally shot by police
A family is demanding answers after a 5-year-old girl was left alone on a school bus for hours...
5-year-old left alone on school bus for hours, father says
-
Binghamton University set to establish “Battle for the Interstate” rivalry with Le Moyne
A Virginia Tech professor believes the redistricting has led to more competitive elections
Broome County legislative district map thrown out

Latest News

FILE: This image provided by the U.S. Navy shows the USS Carney in the Mediterranean Sea on...
3 commercial ships hit by missiles in Houthi attack in Red Sea, US warship downs 3 drones
Heavy bombardments were reported overnight and into Sunday in the area of Khan Younis and the...
Israel says military offensive in crowded southern Gaza will be ‘no less strength’ than in the north
FILE - Former Detroit Tigers manager Jim Leyland watches batting practice before a spring...
Jim Leyland elected to baseball’s Hall of Fame, becomes 23rd manager in Cooperstown
FILE - An FBI seal is seen on a wall on Aug. 10, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. A former American...
Former US ambassador arrested in Florida, accused of serving as an agent of Cuba, AP source says