The Chenango County Area Agency on Aging hosts ‘Giving Tree’ this Holiday season

NORWICH, NY (WBNG) -- During this Holiday season, the Chenango County Area Agency on Aging provided a helping hand to the community by hosting its version a “Giving Tree.”

People in the community are encouraged to either adopt a senior off the tree or donate items that are needed, including house slippers, non-slip socks, robes, winter accessories like gloves and hats and stick on battery-powered lights to help illuminate the senior’s homes.

The Agency believed that this was a great way to spread some Holiday cheer and help out the community members who need it most.

“We are excited this year to partner with several of our community organizations, agencies and members to offer a giving tree to bring a little more spirit, positivity, friendliness and happiness to our older adults,” said the Executive Director of Chenango County Area Agency of Aging, Heather Felter. “Talking with some of our seniors when we’re delivering meals throughout the community, we learn that it’s a tough time of year for those that don’t have a lot of people around them. So we just wanted to put a little spin on the Holidays in our community.”

Felter says if you cannot adopt a senior from the tree, consider dropping off donations at the drop box located in the Chenango County office building.

