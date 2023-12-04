Colder weather for midweek

Tonight: A few snow showers around. Any accumulations will be light to none. Low: 28-33

Tuesday: Mainly cloudy. Slight chance of a few flakes. High: 30-35

Tuesday Night: Cloudy. A few flurries or a snow shower possible. Low: 25-31

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Perhaps a few flurries. High: 33, Low: 27

Forecast Discussion:

Tonight will bring a few rain and snow showers early, but as colder air arrives overnight there could be a bit of a lake effect response from Lake Ontario. As the cold air deepens and the surface temperatures drop, any rain will end and turn to snow flurries and snow showers. Lows will be in the upper 20s to low 30s. Any accumulation of snow will be light to none.

Some flurries or snow showers are still possible Tuesday with highs in the low to mid 30s. Colder air stays through midweek and Wednesday will likely only see highs in the low to mid 30s as well.

Thursday and Friday brings a change from the 30s to mid 40s and temperatures will continue climbing into the low 50s for some this weekend.

Sunday or Monday brings a large storm that will pump warm air in ahead of it, along with the chance of steady rain. As the cold front swings through, and we are unsure which day, hence the Sunday or Monday reference, it will turn noticeably colder. We’ll have a more concrete idea on exact timing as the week progresses.

