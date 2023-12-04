Cortland advances to D3 Football Semifinals, first time in program history

(WBNG) -- Cortland earned its first-ever trip to the NCAA Division III tournament semifinals following a 58-41 quarterfinal victory against Alma College.

They will face Randolph-Macon College of Virginia in the semifinals on Saturday, Dec. 9, the team they lost against in the opening round of last year’s NCAA tournament.

The time and location of the game are to be announced.

