Foundation Church completes shoe boxes for children all over the world

VESTAL (WBNG) -- Foundation Church hosted its 7th annual Operation Christmas Child packing event on Sunday.

Operation Christmas Child is a program that partners with churches nationwide. Through this initiative, churches pack shoe boxes with essential needs that children around the world might not have access to and they are delivered to boys and girls for Christmas. In addition, information about Jesus Christ is included in each of the boxes. Pastor of Foundation Church John Martin said that preparation for the packing party begins in November.

“The prep work is about a month to a month and a half of collecting. We’re receiving items and all the people from within the church are bringing in items, “said Martin. “Then there’s a whole bunch of organization that goes on behind the scenes where people prepare so that this can happen as seamlessly and as smoothly as possible.”

Foundation Church had a worship service this morning and following was the Operation Christmas Child packing party. The church completed a little under 200 boxes and the number increases every year.

In addition to the box, information about Jesus Christ is inside for boys and girls ages 2 years old to 14 years old.

This program is a wonderful way for all of the church members to be a blessing to thousands of children.

