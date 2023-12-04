Gov. Shapiro signs bill to make flood insurance more affordable

By Kaitlin Pearson
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 3:24 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Pa. (WBNG) -- Following deadly flooding that occurred over the summer, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro joined Pennsylvania Insurance Department Commissioner Michael Humphreys and other Legislators on Monday to ceremonially sign a bill that established the Flood Insurance Premium Assistance Task Force to recommend policies to make flood insurance more affordable for Pennsylvanians.

Specifically, the task force will examine and recommend potential programs that provide discounts and that incentivize local governments to support flood mitigation efforts. They will also recommend the implementation of any necessary changes to State policy regarding the administration of flood insurance, how to increase the number of people who purchase flood insurance and increase overall awareness.

“They learned too late that their insurance policies didn’t cover flood damage,” said Shapiro. “No Pennsylvanian should be forced to fight their insurance company while sorting through the wreckage of their family home or of their small business.”

Pennsylvanians impacted by flooding should visit the PA Insurance Department’s website for resources that can help guide property owners through filing insurance claims as well as receive tips to avoid repair scams.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

