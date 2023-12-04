Maine-Endwell falls to Rye in Class B State Championship game, 28-7

Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM EST
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WBNG) - Maine-Endwell made it to the state championship game for the third-straight season, but were unable to get their third-straight championship, falling to Section 1′s Rye 28-7.

Rye got going early with a touchdown run from Chris Iuliano to take an 8-0 lead. They then blocked a punt in the second and recovered it in the endzone for a touchdown to make it 15-0. Maine-Endwell was able to pull closer thanks to a touchdown throw and catch from Austyn Nyschot to Vinny Mancini.

The second half was all Garnets, scoring twice more in the third to make it 28-7 into the fourth quarter. The Rye defense forced multiple turnovers to keep the Spartans off the board for the rest of the game to win.

