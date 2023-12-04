Maine-Endwell falls to Rye in Class B State Championship game, 28-7

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WBNG) - Maine-Endwell made it to the state championship game for the third-straight season, but were unable to get their third-straight championship, falling to Section 1′s Rye 28-7.

Rye got going early with a touchdown run from Chris Iuliano to take an 8-0 lead. They then blocked a punt in the second and recovered it in the endzone for a touchdown to make it 15-0. Maine-Endwell was able to pull closer thanks to a touchdown throw and catch from Austyn Nyschot to Vinny Mancini.

The second half was all Garnets, scoring twice more in the third to make it 28-7 into the fourth quarter. The Rye defense forced multiple turnovers to keep the Spartans off the board for the rest of the game to win.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.