Painted rocks spread positivity in Broome County

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- Community members may find something fun and inspiring in storefronts or bushes around Broome County.

A local group called “Broome County Rocks” has been hiding uplifting messages painted on rocks for the community to find.

Some rocks have pictures of animals while others have inspiring messages. Every rock says “post to Broome County Rocks on Facebook,” on the back. Once you join that group, you are joining a community.

Judith Slade is an Endicott resident and the face behind a lot of the printed rocks. Her journey began back in 2018 when she and her husband moved here from Colorado.

“It’s fun. It’s kind of like mental health for me, art therapy,” said Slade. “I used to want to be an art teacher so, instead of nursing, I can take a break and do this for mental health, for people to find. And I really do get excited when people find it and post them.”

Seeing how much joy painting rocks brought Slade, her family found the “Broome County Rocks” page and sent it to her.

“That’s why I do it,” Slade said. “I think it’s a tough world out there, there’s a sadness and it seems like the rocks are uplifting.”

From there, Slade started leaving her rocks all around Broome County to share her positivity with everyone.

