BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Southern Tier Barbershop Chorus performed in the Annual Chow Concert on Sunday, December 3rd. The concert also featured the Southern Tier Christian Choir, the Endwell Community Choir and Sunday Brass.

On the Friday before the concert, the Barbershop Chorus gave Around the Tiers a live performance of “Silver Bells.”

