The Southern Tier Community Center hosts winter craft fair

(Jailah Pettis)
By Jailah Pettis
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 8:17 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
ENDICOTT, NY (WBNG) -- The Southern Tier Community Center hosted a winter craft fair and bake sale on Sunday.

People came together for an afternoon filled with crafts and baked goods. This event allowed the community to support local artisans and bakers in the area, just in time for Christmas.

One of the business owners at the craft fair shared how she and her partner learned to make their handmade jewelry.

“My best friend and I have this business going where we have necklaces and earrings. We made these earrings from an earring kit and put them together like this,” said Co-owner of S&S Jewelry, Sofie Johnson. “We did a class called ‘Crafts and Entrepreneurs.’ We learned how to create a business plan, got this stuff, and got investors.”

Attendees found interesting vendors, ranging from jewelers, lanyards and keychain makers and a homemade maple syrup vendor.

People left the event with bellies full of delicious sweet treats and goodie bags full of handmade goods.

