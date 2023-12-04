Temperatures hold steady

A few mixed showers
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 6:55 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MONDAY: Cloudy with mixed showers. 0-.10″ rain, 0-.25″ snow 30% High 40 (36-42) Wind W 10-15 mph

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with snow showers. 0-1″ Low 30 (26-32) Wind NW 10-15 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with flurries. 0-T” 20% High 36 (34-40) Wind NW 5-10 mph

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with flurries. 0-.10″ Low 28 Wind NW 3-8 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with flurries. Breezy. 20% High 34 Low 24

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with mixed showers. 20% High 34 Low 28

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. High 42 Low 36

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. 30% High 46 Low 40

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain and showers. 40% High 48 Low 32

A weakening low will track into New England. This will give us showers for Monday.

As colder air moves in, there will be some mixed showers Monday night.

Another low will track through the southern Great Lakes Tuesday. This will keep

flurries in the forecast Tuesday and Wednesday.

As warm air approaches, we’ll have mixed showers Thursday.

We’ll have mostly cloudy skies Friday, but we will be a few degrees warmer. A low

will develop over the central U.S. and move eastward. This will keep mild temperatures

in the forecast. Afternoon showers Saturday with a better chance of rain Sunday.

