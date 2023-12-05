Binghamton Salvation Army needs your help

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 6am Morning Newscast.
By Erin Lawlor
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 1:20 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- This holiday season, the Binghamton Salvation Army needs the community’s help.

Every year the Salvation Army runs its “Red Kettle Effort,” its biggest fundraiser of the year. This does not just help during the holiday season but provides money for the entire year.

Binghamton Salvation Army Captain Joseph Hensen said the last four years have been tough getting people to volunteer, but this year has been especially hard.

“There are people that are just hungry,” Hensen said. ”The food insecurity problem in this area is so great that our numbers are skyrocketing for both our soup kitchen and our food pantry and we need those funds in order to continue those programs at a high level. We want to serve our clients so that they feel like they have some hope.”

Bell ringing ends on Dec. 23. so, there is still plenty of time to sign up and help the community.

If you are interested in volunteering you can call 607-722-2987

