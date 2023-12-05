Bowling alley in Greene welcomes bowlers to its lanes for 75 years

GREENE, NY (WBNG) -- Greene Bowlodrome, one of the few remaining bowling alleys in Chenango County, is celebrating 75 years of strikes, spares and plenty of gutter balls this year.

The six-lane bowling alley was built in 1947 and officially opened its doors in 1948. Sean Miller and his family became the new owners in 2010.

“I don’t think most businesses last that long, let alone a little six-lane bowling alley in Greene, NY,” said Miller.

The Millers have upgraded some aspects of the bowling alley: The lanes are now automatic, there’s a patio space and the bar has also received an upgrade.

Even with the changes, Miller said the place has the same homey atmosphere as it did 75 years ago. The space hosts bowling leagues, fundraising tournaments, birthday parties and even baby showers. It also has a partnership with local schools which allows students to bowl during gym class.

This year, Greene Bowlodrome also donated the star for the Village of Greene’s Christmas tree in Memorial Park.

Miller said working at a place that’s always open to the public is something he looks forward to every day.

“We see a lot of faces on a regular basis of people enjoying the bowling and the food,” he said.

Speaking of food, the bowling alley is also known for having the best chicken wings in the area, according to many people in Greene, Miller jested.

Miller said if you have never bowled a game at Greene Bowlodrome, consider stopping by when in the area.

“Come and enjoy,” said Miller. “I’ll cook you some chicken wings and let you bowl a couple of games.”

