Broome County law enforcement, elected officials pledge to stand against antisemitism ahead of Hanukkah

The Jewish Holiday starts on Dec. 7
By Kevin Quinn
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 5:58 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DICKINSON (WBNG) -- Ahead of Hanukkah, many gathered at the Broome County Sheriff’s Office to share a message of solidarity and stand with the Jewish Community as acts of antisemitism have been on the rise across the nation since Oct. 7 when Hamas, an Islamist organization, attacked the Jewish State of Israel.

Broome County Sheriff Fred Akshar said he wants the local Jewish community to know they have the full support of law enforcement.

“We all know that Hanukkah starts in two days,” said Akshar. “As the sheriff of this county, it is incredibly important for me to ensure all our friends in the Jewish community that we are doing everything possible to ensure that they are safe.”

President of Binghamton University’s Zionist Organization Saul Hakim said he’s proud to be a part of a community that’s coming together to make sure hate has no home during Hanukkah.

“It is a special country, a special state, a special county and a special city that we live in,” said Hakim “We have our sheriff, we have elected officials, really everyone here coming together to make a proactive statement that we are going to protect our Jewish students. We will not allow our Jewish students to be intimidated and we will not allow them to be harassed.’

Rabbi Levi Slonim of the Rohor Chabad Center for Jewish Student Life at Binghamton University is reminding those who celebrate to remember the message of Hanukkah despite the current climate and to think of the symbolism of the message as they light their menorahs.

“A little light dispels much darkness and we have to always remember that,” said Rabbi Slonim. “There’s no more important holiday to remember that and the story of Hanukkah reminds us of that.”

Those in attendance at today’s event said if you see any hate speech or antisemitic crime, do not hesitate to contact law enforcement.

Former Long Island Congressman and Republican Candidate for New York Governor Lee Zeldin was in attendance for the conference.

