A cold but quiet Storm Track 12 Forecast

Warmer by the weekend
WBNG
WBNG
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:06 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with snow showers and flurries. 0-.25″ 20% High 36 (34-38) Wind NW 5-10 mph

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with snow showers. 0-.25″ Low 28 (24-30) Wind N 3-8 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with snow showers and flurries. 0-T” Breezy. 20% High 34 (30-36) Wind NW 10-15 mph

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Snow showers. 0-.25″ Low 24 Wind NW becoming N 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with mixed showers. 30% High 34 Low 28

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. High 42 Low 36

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. High 50 Low 40

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain and showers. 60% High 50 Low 38

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain and showers. 40% High 42 Low 28

A low tracking through the Great Lakes will keep flurries and snow showers in the forecast Tuesday

and Wednesday.

As warm air approaches, we’ll have mixed showers Thursday.

We’ll have mostly cloudy skies Friday, but we will be a few degrees warmer.

A low will develop over the central U.S. and move eastward. This will keep mild temperatures

in the forecast. Afternoon showers Saturday with a better chance of rain Sunday.

We’ll turn cooler Monday with a mix of rain and snow showers.

