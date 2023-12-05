Festival of Lights 2023 details

DICKINSON (WBNG) -- The Broome County Festival of Lights is still sparkling from 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 5 to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Until Dec. 31, you can catch the displays. There will also be appearances from Santa and fireworks displays on New Year’s Eve. Tickets can be bought at the gate at Otsiningo Park for $25 per vehicle and $60 for a season pass.

