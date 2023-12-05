KW Fitness presents veterans’ group with more than $7,000 check

(WBNG) -- On Tuesday afternoon, KW Fitness presented the Southern Tier Veterans Support Group with a check.

Owner of KW Fitness Kevin Webb said since the opening of the gym, it has been its mission to be able to give back to the community. He said they were able to raise $7,774 from their “Push-Ups for Veterans” event.

Webb said he is happy they can help those who help keep the country safe.

“We’re out there helping veterans and the thing that makes us so significant, I think, is the fact that we have wonderful people and organizations that donate money to,” said Webb.

Webb noted that with the money the business can help veterans all over the Greater Binghamton area.

KW Fitness said they are glad to be making a difference in so many people’s lives.

