Man pleads guilty in child porn case

DELHI, NY (WBNG) -- On Monday, the Delaware County District Attorney’s Office announced Caleb D. Lane, 31, of Franklin, NY, pleaded guilty to possessing a sexual performance by a child. The crime is a felony charge.

On Aug. 25, 2022, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children received a cyber tip that someone had downloaded a sexually explicit image of a child. Members of the United States Department of Homeland Security were alerted, and together with members of the New York State Police, seized records from Microsoft.

As part of the state police investigation, an IP address was tracked to a location in Delaware County. Eventually, the investigation uncovered an email address that belonged to Lane. Then, a search warrant was executed and “numerous” electronic devices were seized. The district attorney’s office said a myriad of images and videos depicting minors in sexual acts were recovered.

On Sept. 23, Lanes was arrested and charged with possessing a sexual performance by a minor and promoting a sexual performance by a minor.

Lane pleaded guilty on Dec. 4. The plea was entered under a negotiated disposition and the district attorney’s office said it is anticipated that Lane will be sentenced to 10 years of felony probation supervision and will have to register as a sex offender.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.