Man who killed child on bicycle with truck gets prison sentence

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County District Attorney’s Office announced a Harpursville man will go to prison for striking and killing a child on his bicycle on New Year’s Day this year.

The district attorney’s office said Bradley Law, of Harpursville, will serve two sentences of one and one-third to four years in prison for the crime. Those sentences will run consecutively. The district attorney’s office noted that Judge Carol Cocchiola enhanced the sentences due to Law receiving an additional charge between the plea deal and his sentencing on Tuesday. Law pleaded guilty to attempted operator leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and criminal possession of a firearm in September.

Law was 34-years-old when the crime was committed.

The Broome County Sheriff's Office shared this image of the truck Bradley Law was driving when he struck and killed Brennan Loveless on Jan. 1, 2023. (Broome County Sheriff's Office)

Brennan Loveless was 13-years-old and in eighth grade when Law struck him with his truck in the area of 1180 State Route 7 in the Town of Colesville on New Year’s Day. Law was eventually taken into custody after deputies responded to a report of a crash into a ditch on Bevier Street in Binghamton in the early morning hours of Jan. 2. His truck matched the description of the truck involved in Loveless’s death.

Loveless was a student at the Harpursville Central School District.

Law’s truck matched the description of the truck involved in Lovelass’s death. At the time, Broome County Sheriff Fred Akshar said the public was crucial to helping law enforcement find Law.

