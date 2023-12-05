No Shave November / Cure the Blue 5K recap

(WBNG) -- In November, Tioga State Bank and WBNG partnered up to hold the hybrid No Shave November / Cure the Blue 5K.

President & CEO of Tioga State Bank Bob Fisher joined 12 News Meteorologist Howard Manges on Around the Tiers to discuss the annual event.

This year, there was record-breaking attendance with more than 100 runners taking part in the event. All of the proceeds from the race went to the Cure the Blue Foundation to raise awareness about prostate cancer.

Next year’s race will be held on Nov. 2, 2024. Organizers said they are excited about it.

