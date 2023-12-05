'Pack & Mail' prepares for busy holiday season

The store will ship hundreds of packages a day this month
By Kevin Quinn
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 11:16 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENDWELL (WBNG) -- The holiday season is here. That means it’s the busiest season for local shipping stores like Pack & Mail.

President of Pack & Mail Sean Harrigan said extra manpower and pre-planning are the name of the game this time of year.

“We have extra staff and we have them well-trained,” said Harrigan. “We just had a meeting to make sure that everyone is on board and knows what they need to do to get people’s packages there on time. Right now you have time to ship, but the more you wait the harder it’s going to be.”

As we get closer to Christmas, Harrigan said hundreds of packages a day are being sent out at each of Pack & Mail’s two locations.

“During the high point in the Christmas season we can ship anywhere from 200 to 250 packages a day, if not more,” said Harrigan. “We ship UPS, we ship Fed Ex, we ship USPS and if you want to go international we even do DHL.”

The best advice for those shipping out gifts this month, give yourself more time than you think you need, especially if your package is set to travel a long distance.

“Christmas is on a Monday which means nothing is going to move on a Sunday nothing and nothing is going to move on Monday,” said Harrigan. “During the week before Christmas try to get it out before then.”

Along with packing and shipping your gifts this Christmas, Pack & Mail can also wrap your gifts.

The store also stocks a selection of greeting cards and gifts for purchase.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police confirmed four people were killed in a stabbing in New York and two officers sustained...
Man kills 4 relatives in knife rampage, injures 2 officers before he’s fatally shot by police
Main Street apartment building in Stamford damaged by fire
11 residents displaced after structure fire in Stamford
Two dogs were killed and two firefighters injured in a house fire.
2 dogs killed in house fire, 2 firefighters hospitalized, officials say
Endicott hosts 84th annual Holiday Parade
Heavy police presence in Binghamton.
Heavy police presence shuts down road in Broome County

Latest News

Tompkins County C.A.R.E Team
Tompkins County puts mental health first, with new C.A.R.E team
How Tompkins County is putting mental health first, with new C.A.R.E Team
'Pack & Mail' prepares for busy holiday season
The Chenango County Area Agency on Aging hosts ‘Giving Tree’ this holiday season