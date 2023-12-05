Rep. Molinaro calls for action on migrant crisis

WASHINGTON (WBNG) -- Representative Marc Molinaro (R, NY-19) spoke Tuesday about the House Homeland Security Emergency Management & Technology Subcommittee hearing.

The goal of the hearing was to examine the unprecedented flood of migrants and its strain on public services and resources in New York State and across the nation.

At the hearing, Molinaro noted county leaders from across New York State have declared states of emergency to prevent New York City from relocating migrants to Upstate New York. Notably, in May, Broome County Executive Jason Garnar, a Democrat, declared a state of emergency regarding the potential of migrants being into Broome County.

Molinaro said New York City officials have not communicated or coordinated with Upstate State officials. He said this lack of communication has, “exacerbated a crisis of its own making into communities across the State of New York without care of concern of the well-being of the very individuals it suggests to trying to care for.”

The Republican called for the Biden Administration to declare a federal State of Emergency regarding the issue.

In September, Molinaro called for the New York State Legislature to act on legislation that would prevent the city from moving migrants into upstate communities. At the time, he also urged New York State to dump its sanctuary state designation, which allows for New York to not adhere to federal immigration enforcement. A lot of times, sanctuary states lean Democratic.

On Tuesday, Molinaor authored and passed bipartisan legislation that prevents Governor Kathy Hochul from turning school buildings into shelters for migrants.

