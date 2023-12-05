Shear Paradise spa opens in Owego

WBNG (WBNG) -- A new spa, Shear Paradise, opened in the Village of Owego.

The spa has several different amenities such as locker rooms, a spa tub, a sauna and more. The spa recommends bringing comfortable swimming attire to your appointment. Once you arrive and check in, the spa will give you a robe and shoes.

The owner, Jennifer Shaw, said she is thrilled to be able to have the very first salon in Owego that also has a spa.

“When Owego was awarded the $10 million DRY grant, I had this idea to open a spa,” Shaw said. “Owego didn’t have anything like this and its always nice to come and relax.”

