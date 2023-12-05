Some midweek snow showers and a powerful weekend storm

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 5pm Newscast.
By Howard Manges
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:08 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tonight: Some light snow and flurries around. Any accumulation will be a dusting to half inch. Low: 26-31

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Perhaps a few flurries. High: 29-34

Wednesday Night: 20% chance of a few flakes. Low: 21-26

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of a few snow showers. High: 35, Low: 27

Forecast Discussion:

Tonight will bring a few light snow showers or flurries as an upper trough settles over the area. Lows stay in the 20s. Wednesday looks quiet with just a slight chance of a few flurries. It remains chilly with highs in the low 30s.

Thursday and Friday brings a change from the 30s to mid 40s and temperatures will continue climbing into the low 50s for some this weekend. Some light snow is expected to fall Thursday, and any accumulations should be less than 1″. The weekend starts quiet and mild with cloudy skies Saturday.

Sunday into Monday brings a strengthening storm that will pump warm air and chance of heavy rain in along with it. Winds will increase and will be quite gusty. We’ll need to monitor the power outage potential. As the cold front swings through it will turn noticeably colder and stay windy with some wraparound snow showers. We’ll have a more concrete idea on exact timing of the storm, as well as potential peak gusts, as the week progresses. The details will become clearer once the upper level disturbance that will cause the storm moves closer to the West Coast. It is currently, as of Tuesday evening, located in the Aleutians.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Main Street apartment building in Stamford damaged by fire
11 residents displaced after structure fire in Stamford
Man pleads guilty in child porn case
It's a hectic scene at the Biloxi National Cemetery after a truck crashed through several...
Truck plows through national cemetery, breaking veterans’ headstones
The parents of Brian Laundrie have admitted what their son told them about the disappearance...
Laundrie family admits to what they knew about Gabby Petito’s disappearance
A 26-year-old Mexican woman has died after she was severely bitten in the leg by a shark while...
Woman killed in shark attack while swimming with daughter off Mexican coast

Latest News

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 5pm Newscast.
Some midweek snow showers and a powerful weekend storm
WBNG
A cold but quiet Storm Track 12 Forecast
A bit unsettled
Colder weather for midweek
This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 5pm Newscast.
Colder weather for midweek