Some midweek snow showers and a powerful weekend storm

Tonight: Some light snow and flurries around. Any accumulation will be a dusting to half inch. Low: 26-31

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Perhaps a few flurries. High: 29-34

Wednesday Night: 20% chance of a few flakes. Low: 21-26

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of a few snow showers. High: 35, Low: 27

Forecast Discussion:

Tonight will bring a few light snow showers or flurries as an upper trough settles over the area. Lows stay in the 20s. Wednesday looks quiet with just a slight chance of a few flurries. It remains chilly with highs in the low 30s.

Thursday and Friday brings a change from the 30s to mid 40s and temperatures will continue climbing into the low 50s for some this weekend. Some light snow is expected to fall Thursday, and any accumulations should be less than 1″. The weekend starts quiet and mild with cloudy skies Saturday.

Sunday into Monday brings a strengthening storm that will pump warm air and chance of heavy rain in along with it. Winds will increase and will be quite gusty. We’ll need to monitor the power outage potential. As the cold front swings through it will turn noticeably colder and stay windy with some wraparound snow showers. We’ll have a more concrete idea on exact timing of the storm, as well as potential peak gusts, as the week progresses. The details will become clearer once the upper level disturbance that will cause the storm moves closer to the West Coast. It is currently, as of Tuesday evening, located in the Aleutians.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.