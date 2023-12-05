Tompkins County puts mental health first, with new C.A.R.E team

(WBNG) -- The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office in partnership with Tompkins County Whole Health has created a new co-response team called C.A.R.E ( Crisis Alternative Response and Engagement).

Sheriff Derek Osborne said the C.A.R.E. team partners a specially trained deputy sheriff with a mental health clinician in a dedicated response vehicle and together they respond to calls to better serve those in crisis.

He said the C.A.R.E. team’s primary purpose is to provide comprehensive mental health services to those in mental, behavioral, or emotional crisis, offering alternatives to emergency practices.

“ We don’t always feel that sending a law enforcement member to deal with these issues is always the best way of handling them,” said Osborne " Having that mental health component, or clinician paired with one of our deputies provides a more proper response so to speak to these type of situations”

Osborne said since the initiation of this program, the C.A.R.E. team has responded to over 45 calls for service and conducted over 15 follow-ups.

" What’s nice about this is they don’t just simply respond to the call or the need for service. But they also do a lot of work in trying to prevent a problem from happening before the 911 center is called” Said Osborne “ They also spend a lot of time following up with the clients that they serve after the fact so they can hopefully divert them to other services within the county”

He said this has been a huge benefit to their community.

