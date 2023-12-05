Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker have tied the knot in Mexico, reports say

Vanessa Hudgens and her boyfriend Cole Tucker pose together at the premiere of the film "tick,...
Vanessa Hudgens and her boyfriend Cole Tucker pose together at the premiere of the film "tick, tick…BOOM!" on the opening night of the 2021 AFI Fest, Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in Los Angeles.(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By TMX
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:18 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(TMX) - Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker have reportedly gotten married in Mexico.

The pair announced their engagement in a joint Instagram post in February, saying, “We couldn’t be happier.”

Rumors swirled over the weekend after a photo posted on social media showed the “High School Musical” star, 34, posing in a breezy, long, white dress on a beach in Tulum, Mexico, on Saturday. And her former costar, Monique Coleman, posted a photo of her own from the same location.

Hudgens was first spotted publicly with the professional baseball player in November 2020, after the pair met on Zoom.

During a May 2021 appearance on “The Drew Barrymore Show,” the actress revealed she made the first move.

”If I want something or someone, I’m going after them. I fully just slid into his DMs and was like, ‘Hey, it was nice to meet you.’ So I think there is no shame in making the first move,” Hudgens told Barrymore.

In November of 2021, the pair made their red carpet debut as a couple for the premiere of “Tick ... Tick ... Boom!”

Speaking to a reporter at the event, Tucker said of Hudgens, “She’s awesome. I love her.”

Appearing earlier this year on “Today with Hoda & Jenna,” Hudgens laughed about an old tweet from Cole in 2012, back when he was a teenager, in which he wrote that he was “in search of: A girl who’s down to watch High School Musical with me and scratch my back.”

”It really is so funny,” Hudgens said.

Copyright 2023 TMX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Main Street apartment building in Stamford damaged by fire
11 residents displaced after structure fire in Stamford
It's a hectic scene at the Biloxi National Cemetery after a truck crashed through several...
Truck plows through national cemetery, breaking veterans’ headstones
A 26-year-old Mexican woman has died after she was severely bitten in the leg by a shark while...
Woman killed in shark attack while swimming with daughter off Mexican coast
Heavy police presence in Binghamton.
Heavy police presence shuts down road in Broome County
Airbnb is giving away three nights at a cabin decked-out in Christmas decor in northern Finland.
Airbnb is giving away 3 nights in ‘Santa’s Cabin’

Latest News

A rare Babe Ruth rookie card sold for $7.2 million.
Rare Babe Ruth rookie card sells for $7.2 million
Ashanti arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, at the Prudential...
Ashanti is reportedly pregnant, expecting her first baby with Nelly
FILE - This combo of booking photos provided by the Muskogee County, Okla., Sheriff's Office...
The owners of a funeral home where 190 decaying bodies were found are due to appear in court
Police in Canada capture an escaped kangaroo after it evaded handlers.
Wayward kangaroo captured
A rare Babe Ruth rookie card sold for $7.2 million.
Rare Babe Ruth rookie card sells for $7.2 million