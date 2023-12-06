6 Florence St. property to be demolished, turned into affordable housing

(WBNG)
By Benjamin Hodil
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 2:31 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- 6 Florence St. in Binghamton will be demolished.

Community members, including State Senator Lea Webb (D, 52) announced the demolition on Wednesday. The building will be turned into a housing unit for people who are struggling with housing insecurity. The housing unit will be designed for long-term affordability.

The building will also be designed to meet the highest standard of sustainability and energy efficiency.

“It takes many hands to create opportunities like this,” said Senator Webb. “Funding is a component of it along with vision but it also takes commitment from our community.”

Breakdown and gutting of the property is planned for Spring 2024. The goal is for people to be moved into the building by Christmas 2024.

It will have six units that will focus on families with children.

