Binghamton University alumnae named on Oprah’s 2023 Favorites

VESTAL (WBNG) -- What started out as baking for her sorority sisters in their Court Street apartment, led her to something she never imagined was possible.

Attending Binghamton Univeristy in 2007, Samantha Zola was on a different track in life. After baking for her friends and finding a true passion for rainbow cookies, Zola knew she had to go to pastry school.

This dream led her to Chicago to get the proper training.

“And then I moved to Miami with my husband because he was doing his medical residency there, and I was really missing New York,” Zola said. “So, I decided to make some rainbow cookies in my apartment and I had some friends over that were also New York transplants and they were like ‘Wow these are amazing, we can’t find rainbow cookies anywhere in Miami.’ And no one knows what they are.”

After hearing that; Zola knew what she had to do.

“I decided I was going to start making rainbow cookies, I’ll make an Instagram account and it really just picked up from there,” Zola said. “So, I ended up moving back to New York early from Miami and starting this business.”

After all of her hard work, this year she got to cross one of the biggest things off her bucket list: Making it on “Oprah’s Favorite Things of 2023 List.”

“I freaked out. I’m pretty sure I was screaming in a public place,” Zola said. “It was definitely a dream, that I never thought I would get on.”

Shira Schwartz has been by Zola’s side from the very beginning. Schwartz was Zola’s roommate in that Court Street apartment and the first to try her rainbow cookie.

“They were amazing,” Schwartz said. “Even back in the day, we were saying “Sam, this is perfect.’ And she goes ‘No, I’m gonna make it better.’ And she kept making it better. And we just couldn’t believe it.”

Schwartz explained if anyone deserved this, it was Zola

“It’s amazing just to see what she has accomplished,” Schwartz said. “She has a full kitchen behind her, she has a team of women who are super proud and motivated and it’s just amazing to see what this girl right here created.”

Zola encourages anyone who has a dream to take a risk on it, even if it is something completely different than what you’re in school for.

