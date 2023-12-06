Broome County receives ‘dozens’ of skimmer complaints

(Office of Broome County Executive Jason Garnar)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 11:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County Department of Social Services said it has detected dozens of applications submitted by Broome County residents in which their benefits were stolen due to skimming.

The department noted Electronic Benefit Transfer, or EBT, information was stolen. Skimming is an illegal process that involves a device placed on top of a store’s card-reading machine. The skimmer device copies the card and PIN information from the cardholders. Stolen data can then be used to access the victim’s EBT account and spend their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, and Temporary Assistance cash benefits.

The department said EBT recipients should change their PIN immediately and should remember to change it frequently. They are also asked to monitor their EBT account regularly.

If your information has been stolen or you suspect it was stolen, call the Broome County Case Integrity Unit at 607-778-2519.

