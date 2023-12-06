Expert says pet owners shouldn’t panic about canine respiratory illness

By Kevin Quinn
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 5:03 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ITHACA, NY (WBNG) -- Reports of respiratory illness in dogs across the country have put some pet owners on edge.

Since early this summer, veterinarians across the country have been noticing an uptick in respiratory illnesses in dogs.

Assistant Professor of Veterinary Science at Cornell University Patrick Carney said there have been two separate syndromes affecting dogs that may or may not be related.

“The first is just a cough that lasts longer than we typically expect it to,” said Carney. “Then the second is severe pneumonia that is often by a cough and then progresses to pneumonia. Some of those last a long time and some progress very very quickly.”

Carney said respiratory illness in dogs is not new and pet owners should stay calm despite the rise in cases.

“We really don’t want to panic about this,” said Carney. “It’s something we’re keeping our eye on but the numbers are not huge and the majority of dogs are doing well even if they develop disease.”

For dog owners who want to make sure their pets are healthy and safe from illness, Carney recommended the same common sense precautions he would give to anyone who visited a clinic for any reason.

“Make sure they’re up to date on their vaccines,” said Carney. “We have vaccines for kennel cough and we have vaccines for other respiratory illnesses so just make sure they are up to date on those. Make sure their general health is good so their immune system is well situated to fight off any bug. Try to avoid scenarios where there is crowding and poor ventilation, so not intermingling with lots of dogs where you don’t know their vaccine history.”

Carney said they have not seen any cases of this respiratory illness at the Cornell Animal Hospital, but he’s spoken to a few colleagues across the state who have.

