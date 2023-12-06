Free resources for those trying to quit smoking in Cortland County

(Pixabay)
By Emmanuella Justine Pierre
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 11:21 PM EST
(WBNG) -- Cortland County is offering community members free resources to help them during their smoke-free journey.

Coordinator for CNY Regional Center for Tobacco Health System Danielle O’Brien said Cortland County offers many resources to residents such as over-the-counter prescription medications that can help manage symptoms most people have when they quit smoking.

“We do work with the family Health Network of CNY, Guthrie, Courtland County Health Department you can speak to any of them to see what they have for resources,” said O’Brien.

O’Brien said using medications and counseling together has been shown to help people quit smoking for good.

“I know some people are hesitant to start a medication,” said O’Brien “Working with your provider is always the best way. These products will improve your chances to stay quit, so it is important to speak with your health care provider to figure out what works best for you”.

She said New York is one of many states where Medicaid covers treatment for smoking and vaping.

