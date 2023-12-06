Gov. Hochul announces funding for behavioral health clinics

ALBANY, NY (WBNG) -- Governor Kathy Hochul announced conditional funding for 13 new certified community behavioral health clinics, including one in the Southern Tier.

The new sites will join 13 established clinics, which now provide walk-in, immediate integrated mental health and substance use disorder services for roughly $65,000 people of all ages and insurance status.

Additionally, the facilities will help connect people to outpatient care screening and monitoring, targeted case management, psychiatric services and peer and family support services.

“We want to make sure that people’s ability to access service is not affected by their ability to pay and that’s what we are talking about, regardless of where they live, what their socioeconomic status is or their income level,” said Hochul. “They all deserve to heal.”

The governor emphasized, “It’s all about access.”

In the Southern Tier, the first year of conditional start-up funding of $265,000 was awarded to Casa Trinity. Funding for the clinics is part of Hochul’s $1 billion plan to improve the state’s mental health care system.

