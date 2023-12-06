Heavy rain and wind still in the cards?

Tonight: Mainly cloudy. Snow showers around. Low: 25-31

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of light snow showers. Trace to 1″ possible. High: 29-34

Thursday Night: Cloudy. Low: 22-27

Forecast Discussion:

Snow showers will taper tonight ahead of a warm front expected to develop Thursday. Some light snow is expected to fall as a result; any accumulations should be less than 1″or so. The weekend starts quiet and mild with cloudy skies Saturday.

Sunday into Monday brings a strengthening storm that will pump warm air and chance of heavy rain in along with it. Winds will increase and will be quite gusty. We’ll need to monitor the power outage potential. As the cold front swings through it will turn noticeably colder and stay windy with some wraparound snow showers Monday. We’ll have a more concrete idea on exact timing of the storm, as well as potential peak gusts, as the week progresses. The details will become clearer once the upper level disturbance that will cause the storm moves closer to the West Coast. Right now it looks like the majority of the precipitation in our area will fall as rain. An early look could see 1-2″ of rain. There could even be some locally higher totals due to terrain impacts. Some snow could develop on the backside of this system if there is enough precipitation with it as the atmosphere turns cold.

Tuesday and Wednesday are quiet with highs in the mid 30s.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.