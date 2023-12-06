High school boys’ and girls’ basketball scores (12-5-23)

High school basketball
High school basketball(Jacob Russo/WBNG)
By Jacob Russo
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 10:53 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) - See the scores from the boys’ and girls’ high school basketball games around the Southern tier on Tuesday, December 5, 2023.

Boys’ Basketball:

Elmira - 64, Johnson City - 72

Chenango Forks - 70, Susquehanna Valley - 64 (OT)

Greene - 56, Chenango Valley - 57 (2OT)

Delhi - 48, Norwich - 34

Marathon - 35, Oxford - 38

Bainbridge-Guilford - 48, Whitney Point - 71

Edmeston - 51, Madison - 43

Sherburne-Earlville - 56, Richfield Springs/ODY - 50

Girls’ Basketball:

Maine-Endwell - 38, Horseheads - 78

Waverly - 70, Corning - 47

Seton Catholic - 76, Tioga - 35

Owego - 55, Notre Dame - 30

Dryden - 30, Windsor - 52

Deposit-Hancock - 38, Bainbridge-Guilford - 59

Newfield - 20, Greene - 64

Richfield Springs/ODY - 36, Schenevus - 24

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man who killed child on bicycle with truck gets prison sentence
Man pleads guilty in child porn case
The parents of Brian Laundrie have admitted what their son told them about the disappearance...
Laundrie family admits to what they knew about Gabby Petito’s disappearance
Main Street apartment building in Stamford damaged by fire
11 residents displaced after structure fire in Stamford
Shear Paradise Spa
Shear Paradise spa opens in Owego

Latest News

Chenango Forks forward Nate Raab (11) celebrates a bucket with a teammate in the first half of...
Highlights: Chenango Forks vs. Susquehanna Valley (boys’ basketball)
Johnson City guard Tameem Abdul' Qahhar (3) celebrates a score in the first half of a high...
Highlights: Elmira vs. Johnson City (boys’ basketball)
Maine-Endwell Girls' Basketball
Highlights: Maine-Endwell vs. Horseheads (girls’ basketball)
Waverly Girls' Basketball
Highlights: Waverly vs. Corning (girls’ basketball)