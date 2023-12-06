High school boys’ and girls’ basketball scores (12-5-23)

(WBNG) - See the scores from the boys’ and girls’ high school basketball games around the Southern tier on Tuesday, December 5, 2023.

Boys’ Basketball:

Elmira - 64, Johnson City - 72

Chenango Forks - 70, Susquehanna Valley - 64 (OT)

Greene - 56, Chenango Valley - 57 (2OT)

Delhi - 48, Norwich - 34

Marathon - 35, Oxford - 38

Bainbridge-Guilford - 48, Whitney Point - 71

Edmeston - 51, Madison - 43

Sherburne-Earlville - 56, Richfield Springs/ODY - 50

Girls’ Basketball:

Maine-Endwell - 38, Horseheads - 78

Waverly - 70, Corning - 47

Seton Catholic - 76, Tioga - 35

Owego - 55, Notre Dame - 30

Dryden - 30, Windsor - 52

Deposit-Hancock - 38, Bainbridge-Guilford - 59

Newfield - 20, Greene - 64

Richfield Springs/ODY - 36, Schenevus - 24

