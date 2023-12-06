‘I’ll be darned’: Missing German shepherd found stuck in tree 25 feet in the air

Luna, a 10-month-old German shepherd, got stuck on a slanted tree 25 feet in the air. (Source: KCRA, Luka Bogdanovich, Jared Johnson, CNN via CNN Newsource)
By Orko Manna, KCRA via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 5:40 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KCRA) – It’s not every day that you see a large dog stuck up in a tree, but that’s where a missing German shepherd was found.

Luna, a 10-month-old puppy, was stuck on a slanted tree 25 feet in the air in the forests of El Dorado County, California, located in between Sacramento and Lake Tahoe.

Luna’s owner Brian Spies said he was searching everywhere for his dog after she went missing Sunday morning.

He looked for her in the forest near his home, but he was worried that his worst fear had come true.

“We have bears, we’ve got mountain lions, coyotes, foxes. We kind of got them all, so we didn’t know if a mountain lion snagged her,” Spies said.

He recruited his friends to help search the forest for Luna, and more than a day after she went missing, they finally found her.

Spies’ friend Luka Bogdanovich said he happened to look up and see something that caught his eye.

“I’m just driving down the road and look left. I’ll be darned,” Bogdanovich said. “I see something in the tree, and I went, ‘Holy cow, that’s the dog.’”

Bogdanovich immediately called Spies, who made his way to the scene and used an extension ladder from his work truck to reach Luna.

“Kind of reached up and grabbed her, and bear hugged her, and walked down the ladder with no hands, just like … as carefully as possible,” Spies said.

Luna is now safe and sound, back on the ground.

Spies said Luna was “a little tired” and slept a lot the day after the ordeal, but she was quickly back to her spunky self.

While he doesn’t know how Luna ended up in a tree, Spies said he’s learned a lesson from her adventure.

“If she ever gets lost again, we look up, because she can climb trees,” he laughed.

