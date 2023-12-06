A little wintry

Breezy with lingering snow showers
wbng
wbng(wbng)
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 5:53 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with snow showers and flurries. Breezy. 0-.25″ 20% High 34 (30-36) Wind NW 10-15 mph

wbng
wbng(wbng)

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with snow showers. 0-.25″ Low 24 (18-26) Wind NW becoming SW 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with snow and snow showers. 0-1″ (2″) 40% High 34 (30-36) Wind SW 5-10 mph

THRUSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low 28 Wind W becoming S 3-8 mph

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. High 42 Low 36

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. High 50 Low 40

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain. 60% High 50 Low 38

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain and mixed showers. 40% High 40 Low 28

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. High 40 Low 26

A weakening low will give us some early snow today. With a northwest wind we’ll have some lingering

snow showers.

As warm air approaches, we’ll have snow showers Thursday. We’ll have mostly cloudy skies Thursday

night.

We’ll be partly cloudy Friday, and we’ll be a few degrees warmer. Our warming trend continues

Saturday with highs near 50.

A low will develop over the central U.S. and move eastward. This will keep mild temperatures

in the forecast, but with a cold front moving through Sunday, we’ll have a better chance of rain.

We’ll turn cooler Monday with a mix of rain and snow showers. Seasonably cold Tuesday with

mostly cloudy skies.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man who killed child on bicycle with truck gets prison sentence
Man pleads guilty in child porn case
Shear Paradise Spa
Shear Paradise spa opens in Owego
The parents of Brian Laundrie have admitted what their son told them about the disappearance...
Laundrie family admits to what they knew about Gabby Petito’s disappearance
The owner of a house that exploded as police tried to execute a search warrant is believed to...
Man believed to have fired shots at officers before a Virginia house exploded is dead, police say

Latest News

Heavy rain and wind
Some midweek snow showers and a powerful weekend storm
This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 5pm Newscast.
Some midweek snow showers and a powerful weekend storm
WBNG
A cold but quiet Storm Track 12 Forecast
A bit unsettled
Colder weather for midweek