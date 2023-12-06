A little wintry
Breezy with lingering snow showers
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with snow showers and flurries. Breezy. 0-.25″ 20% High 34 (30-36) Wind NW 10-15 mph
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with snow showers. 0-.25″ Low 24 (18-26) Wind NW becoming SW 5-10 mph
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with snow and snow showers. 0-1″ (2″) 40% High 34 (30-36) Wind SW 5-10 mph
THRUSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low 28 Wind W becoming S 3-8 mph
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. High 42 Low 36
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. High 50 Low 40
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain. 60% High 50 Low 38
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain and mixed showers. 40% High 40 Low 28
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. High 40 Low 26
A weakening low will give us some early snow today. With a northwest wind we’ll have some lingering
snow showers.
As warm air approaches, we’ll have snow showers Thursday. We’ll have mostly cloudy skies Thursday
night.
We’ll be partly cloudy Friday, and we’ll be a few degrees warmer. Our warming trend continues
Saturday with highs near 50.
A low will develop over the central U.S. and move eastward. This will keep mild temperatures
in the forecast, but with a cold front moving through Sunday, we’ll have a better chance of rain.
We’ll turn cooler Monday with a mix of rain and snow showers. Seasonably cold Tuesday with
mostly cloudy skies.
