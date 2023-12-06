A little wintry

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with snow showers and flurries. Breezy. 0-.25″ 20% High 34 (30-36) Wind NW 10-15 mph

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with snow showers. 0-.25″ Low 24 (18-26) Wind NW becoming SW 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with snow and snow showers. 0-1″ (2″) 40% High 34 (30-36) Wind SW 5-10 mph

THRUSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low 28 Wind W becoming S 3-8 mph

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. High 42 Low 36

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. High 50 Low 40

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain. 60% High 50 Low 38

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain and mixed showers. 40% High 40 Low 28

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. High 40 Low 26

A weakening low will give us some early snow today. With a northwest wind we’ll have some lingering

snow showers.

As warm air approaches, we’ll have snow showers Thursday. We’ll have mostly cloudy skies Thursday

night.

We’ll be partly cloudy Friday, and we’ll be a few degrees warmer. Our warming trend continues

Saturday with highs near 50.

A low will develop over the central U.S. and move eastward. This will keep mild temperatures

in the forecast, but with a cold front moving through Sunday, we’ll have a better chance of rain.

We’ll turn cooler Monday with a mix of rain and snow showers. Seasonably cold Tuesday with

mostly cloudy skies.

