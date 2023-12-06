No, you can’t send Christmas cards to ‘a recovering soldier’

FILE - Despite viral claims, you cannot send a Christmas card to "a recovering American soldier."
FILE - Despite viral claims, you cannot send a Christmas card to "a recovering American soldier."(MGN)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 12:13 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - You might have seen posts on social media saying you can send Christmas cards to “a recovering soldier,” but it turns out those cards will just get returned to you.

Posts making their way around social media during the holiday season claim that you can send cards to “A Recovering American Soldier, c/o Walter Reed Army Medical Center.”

The U.S. Postal Service will not deliver any letters, postcards or packages addressed to an unnamed service member, including “a recovering solider.” This policy has been in place since the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, according to the U.S. Postal Service website.

Military hospitals also do not accept mail to unnamed service members.

If you want to help a military member this holiday season, the American Red Cross offers a Holidays for Heroes program to serve military members, veterans and their families.

You can visit or contact your local American Red Cross office for more information as the program is conducted differently at each office to best serve the military members and veterans in that community.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man who killed child on bicycle with truck gets prison sentence
Shear Paradise Spa
Shear Paradise spa opens in Owego
Man pleads guilty in child porn case
The parents of Brian Laundrie have admitted what their son told them about the disappearance...
Laundrie family admits to what they knew about Gabby Petito’s disappearance
The owner of a house that exploded as police tried to execute a search warrant is believed to...
Man believed to have fired shots at officers before a Virginia house exploded is dead, police say

Latest News

Neighborhood residents speak to Austin Police officers in Austin, Texas late Tuesday, Dec. 5,...
Suspect in custody after 6 dead and 3 injured in series of attacks in Texas, authorities say
Listening to America – Medicaid Coverage Gap
This image provided by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2023, shows...
FDA is inspecting plant in Ecuador that made lead-tainted fruit pouches
FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters after a closed-door...
GOP Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California is resigning, 2 months after his ouster as House speaker
A New York Times report details “glaring vulnerabilities” in America’s air traffic controller...
Report: Aviation safety system is under strain; some air traffic controllers say ‘a deadly crash is inevitable’