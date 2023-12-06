NY hospitals now required to show ‘dangers of drowning’ video to new parents

ALBANY, NY (WBNG) -- State Senator Lea Webb’s (D, 52) Water Safety legislation was recently signed into law.

Webb’s office said the new law will require hospitals to offer new parents a brief, state-approved video highlighting the dangers of drowning for infants and children during their maternity stay in the hospital. Webb’s office called the new law the first of its kind in the country.

The law passed unanimously through both houses of the state legislature.

“This legislation will empower new parents with the awareness of the dangers of drowning and the knowledge to make safe choices in and around water,” said Webb. “Drowning is the leading cause of death for children under five and a danger that disproportionately impacts children of color. This legislation will help save lives.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, more commonly known as the CDC, drowning is the biggest cause of accidental death in children under the age of 5. Toddlers between the ages of 1 to 3-years-old are at the highest risk.

Webb’s office noted that the bill received support from the New York Water Safety Coalition.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.