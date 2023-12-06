Republican Josh Eisen announces bid for US Senate

Josh Eisen
Josh Eisen(WBNG)
By Kevin Quinn
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 2:45 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Businessman Josh Eisen was in Binghamton on Wednesday to announce his candidacy for the United States Senate in the 2024 General Election.

Eisen is the first Republican to announce that they will be running for the seat currently occupied by Democrat Kirsten Gillibrand. He said what he sees as failed policies across the state that have affected small business owners and homeowners sparked his decision to run for office.

He said the mission of his campaign is to empower the people of New York and remember the values the state was built on.

“It’s time to empower families again. Empower communities. Empower strong men and women and mothers and fathers to be in control of their lives and rebuild New York in the spirit it was originally built in: Which is one of freedom and the pursuit of happiness,” Eisen said.

Currently, Eisen serves as the co-chairman of the George Pataki Foundation and has an MBA and PhD from Columbia University.

