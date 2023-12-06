SUNY Broome to host ‘Breakfast with Santa’ fundraiser

(WBNG) -- SUNY Broome Hospitality Programs Department is hosting “Breakfast with Santa,” a fundraiser to help send students on educational field trips.

The breakfast is on Dec. 9 from 8 to 11 a.m. It includes pancakes, eggs, sausage, juice and coffee. You can come even if you don’t want to eat breakfast!

You can also get your photo taken with Santa and enjoy holiday music and crafts.

It’s encouraged to bring a toy and a perishable food item for the student food pantry.

