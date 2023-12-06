Susquehanna SPCA seeking donations

(WBNG) -- The Susquehanna SPCA has the goal of raising $100,000 by the end of December.

At Susquehanna SPCA, they have a full-time veterinarian and medical team on site. Plus, they not only provide for the animals they receive but the animals other shelters receive and they also provide care for the general public.

Executive Director Stacie Hayes said the money would benefit the SPCA and other shelters. Hayes said they are participating in a fundraising challenge.

You have until Dec. 31 to donate to the Susquehanna SPCA.

